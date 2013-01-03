BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 3 Wells in the Carcará offshore oil prospect owned by Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA , Barra Energia and QGEP and Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA could have oil and natural gas flows of about 35,000 barrels a day when in production later this decade, QGEP said in a conference call Thursday.
Executives of Queiroz Galvao Exploracao e Producao SA , as QGEP is formally known, said the amount of oil and potential flows in the area are similar to those of the giant Lula field nearby.
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.