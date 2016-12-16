SAO PAULO Dec 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA vowed
to help the Brazilian government improve credit card lending and
receivable prepayment practices as a way to help pull the
economy out of a deep crisis and cut borrowing costs, Chief
Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Friday.
In a statement sent by email, Setubal said Itaú
will also suggest ways to help narrow lending spreads as the
government tries to revive credit. President Michel Temer on
Thursday unveiled stimulus measures to reduce the debt burden of
companies and consumers struggling with the country's worst
recession in over eight decades amid growing popular
discontent.
