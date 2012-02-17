* Partiers prepare for bacchanalia in wake of recent turmoil
* Biggest celebrations are in cities where police walked out
* Fears of violence give way to festive mood
By Pedro Fonseca
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 17 Revellers in
Brazil's two biggest carnival capitals geared up for the annual
celebrations on Friday, restoring a festive atmosphere to cities
where police strikes in recent weeks raised fears that crime and
violence would spoil the party.
In Salvador, the northeastern city where police protests
unleashed a wave of bloodshed and chaos early this month,
celebrants raced to buy tickets and costumes that had gone
unsold during the disorder. In Rio de Janeiro, where a recent
strike was peaceful despite fears of similar unrest, merrymakers
prepared for the hundreds of parades and block parties that
pulsate across the city's lush landscape each year.
The prospect for normal festivities is a welcome relief to
locals, authorities, and businesses in two of Brazil's most
visited cities. In addition to disrupting the high point of the
annual tourism agenda, the troubles heightened longstanding
doubts about security and overall preparedness in a country
selected to host the 2014 soccer World Cup and 2016 Summer
Olympics.
Those in Brazil for carnival said they saw few signs that
fallout from the police strikes would overshadow the revelry.
"Carnival is sheer joy," said Mark Evans, a 32-year-old
tourist from Los Angeles, California. Strolling along the
black-and-white tilework of Rio's Copacabana waterfront, Evans
and his Colombian girlfriend said they planned to enjoy the
Salvador festivities, too.
Carnival, whose roots lie in last-minute carousal before the
austere Catholic season of Lent, officially begins in Brazil on
Friday and lasts through early Wednesday.
A strike by police for higher pay earlier this month
unleashed a crime spree in Salvador, Brazil's third-largest
city, that led to more than 150 murders in a 12-day period, over
twice the regular homicide rate. Looting, assaults, and
vandalism prompted residents to stay home, shopkeepers to close
doors, and many would-be visitors to cancel their plans.
Brazil's government deployed more than 4,000 army troops to
Salvador to restore order and prepared to send many more to Rio
when police there launched a similar strike last week. Because
only a small fraction of Rio's police actually took part in the
protest, however, few problems ensued during the walkout.
Carnival each year attracts as many as 250,000 foreign
tourists to Rio and twice that number to Salvador. Along with
millions of local revelers, the visitors spend over half a
billion dollars in Rio and more than $300 million in Salvador,
according to local authorities.
While Salvador's party is marked by massive carnival floats
that wend their way along its seaside avenues, the official
parades in Rio take place in a stadium-like corridor built just
for the occasion. Tickets for the parades can cost hundreds of
dollars or more, and big corporations, especially Brazilian
beermakers, hire celebrities to preside over flashy parties in
skyboxes above the processions.
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and entertainer Jennifer Lopez
are scheduled to be among the draws this year.
In recent years, the big business around the event in Rio
has led to a push by grass-roots organizations to take the party
back to the street. Massive block parties, or blocos, now steal
much of the thunder from the official production.
The blocos have colorful names like "Christ's Armpit," "Fire
In Your Underpants" and "I'll Leave My Woman, But Not My Beer,"
and attract thousands of loyal followers who parade for hours at
a time through Rio's streets to the beat of samba.
