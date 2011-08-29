* Rio-based cartoonist an unlikely Arab Spring hero
* Cartoons, via Twitter, become emblems of protests
By Stuart Grudgings
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters Life!) - His cartoons are
edgy, bold, and a thorn in the side of the Arab world's
tottering authoritarians -- a gift to protesters from the
unlikely setting of an apartment in beach-side Rio de Janeiro.
Carlos Latuff, a 42-year-old leftist whose only family link
to the Middle East is a Lebanese grandfather he never knew, has
become a hero of the tumultuous Arab Spring with rapid-fire
satirical sketches that have helped inspire the uprisings.
All he has needed is his pen, a passion for the region's
struggles and a Twitter account that he uses to send out his
cartoons.
Starting with the Tunisia uprisings last December, Latuff's
work has been downloaded by protest leaders and splashed on
T-shirts and banners at protests from Egypt to Libya and
Bahrain, becoming a satirical emblem of outrage.
In one, a jackboot representing Syria's government stamps
on a hand writing the word "freedom." In another, a man
representing justice under Egypt's military rulers holds a
scale full of imprisoned protesters.
Latuff said he first knew his cartoons were having an
impact when, watching TV, he saw them printed on banners as
protests swept Egypt on Jan. 25, only two days after he had
made them available.
"That gave me certainty that my job was useful," Latuff
told Reuters. "It's not the social platforms that make
revolutions, it's the people. Twitter, Facebook, just like a
camera or Molotov cocktails, are just instruments, equipment."
Latuff, who does work for Brazilian newspapers and other
outlets, doesn't charge protest leaders for his work, saying he
donates the cartoons to highlight injustices and to show his
solidarity against authoritarianism globally.
At home, he has been in trouble with authorities several
times for hard-hitting images depicting police brutality in
Rio's slums.
His only visits to the Middle East came in 1999 and 2009,
when he went to the occupied Palestinian territories and later
Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan and Lebanon.
MAKING FRIENDS, AND ENEMIES
It was enough, he says, to give him an understanding that
the dynamics of oppression in the region were similar to those
in Rio's violence-plagued slums, or "favelas."
"Misery is the same in any country," he said. "The only
difference was that women covered their heads, the writing was
in Arabic, and the men with guns were militants, not drug
traffickers."
Latuff's foray into the divisive world of Middle Eastern
politics has made him plenty of enemies as well as friends. His
uncompromising work depicting Israeli army brutality toward
Palestinians -- one cartoon compares soldiers with Nazi Germans
-- has drawn allegations that he is anti-Semitic, a charge he
strongly denies.
The cartoonist, wearing a "Free Palestine" badge and "War
is Business" T-shirt, attributed the strong demand for his
cartoons among protesters to the continuing lack of freedom for
journalists in the region.
Many of his cartoons still focus on Egypt, where emergency
powers for the security forces remain in place six months after
Hosni Mubarak was toppled. One recent piece shows a snake
looming behind a woman sitting at a computer -- a reference to
the recent arrest of activist Asmaa Mahfouz for "insulting" the
military in a Twitter comment. The army later acquitted her.
"Most people don't know what is happening now in Egypt --
because Mubarak left the government they think they have
democracy, but this is not true," Latuff said.
(Additional reporting by Julia Aquino; Editing by Kieran
Murray)