SAO PAULO Oct 6 Thousands of cattle owned by
beef producer Minerva SA are thought to have died
when a boat leaving a port in northern Brazil overturned, the
company and Williams Shipping Agents said on Tuesday.
Minerva said in a securities filing that a ship transporting
its cattle had tipped over after departing from the Vila do
Conde port in Barcarena. There were no human victims, it said.
Local news site G1 showed images of some cattle escaping
from the side of the ship and swimming at the water's surface
while most remained trapped.
Williams Shipping Agents said the ship was carrying 5,000
cows, though a Minerva representative could not confirm the
number.
Minerva said in the filing that once the cattle left the
dock they became the responsibility of the shipping firm, which
it did not name.
