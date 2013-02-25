BRIEF-LPL Financial announces pricing of offering of $500 million of senior notes
NEW YORK Feb 25 Brazilian central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Monday that the bank will react to disruptions in foreign exchange markets.
"We will react to any disruptions in the foreign exchange market," Tombini said, speaking at a New York event.
The bank will move to "shave off" excessive volatility, he added.
* Amyris inc- on february 27, 2017, company and total amyris biosolutions b.v. Entered into a first amendment to research and development note - sec filing
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing