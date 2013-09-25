BRIEF-American Vanguard Q4 EPS $0.13
* American Vanguard reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 results
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Coal miner CCX Carvao da Colombia SA, one of the companies controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said in a filing on Wednesday that Chief Executive José Gustavo de Souza Costa would step down as CEO and head of investor relations.
The company's board will select a replacement at its next meeting.
TORONTO, March 6 The crowded field of explorers fighting for capital to produce lithium faces a painful reckoning as supplies build and prices flatten, leaving those with low costs and powerful partners still standing, industry consultants say.
March 6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc: