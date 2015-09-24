(Updates, adds bond prices, quotes)
LONDON, Sept 24 Brazilian debt insurance costs
jumped to their highest in almost seven years on Thursday and
sovereign dollar bonds fell 2-3 cents across the curve on fears
of a deepening political and financial crisis.
Other emerging assets also sold off as world stocks slid
towards two-year lows but the biggest losses came in Brazil
where the real currency fell another 1.5 percent to fresh record
lows, shrugging off central bank interventions.
Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 33 basis points
from the previous close to 513 bps, according to data from
Markit. The CDS have risen almost 200 bps since the end of
August and last traded above 500 bps in October 2008.
"Brazil is in a deep economic, currency and confidence
crisis. The decline in the currency is unprecedented, similar to
the collapse of the (Russian) rouble last year ... accordingly
CDS are jumping and bond yields are rising," said Bernd Berg, a
strategist at Societe Generale in London.
Investors have been spooked by news that Brazilian retailer
General Shopping has deferred coupon payments on $150
million of subordinated debt and offered creditors a 50 percent
write-down on another debt tranche.
The fear is that another rating agency will follow Standard
& Poor's example and cut Brazil's credit rating to junk, forcing
many global funds to dump its bonds from their portfolios.
Brazilian dollar bond yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries widened
15 bps to 506 bps on the EMBI Global index while dollar
bonds maturing 2040 and 2045 fell 3.875 cents and 2.8 cents
respectively, according to Tradeweb
.
The broader EMBIG index saw spreads widen 10 bps to 455 bps,
the widest in a month.
A 2020 dollar bond issued by state-run oil firm Petrobras
fell 3.3 cents while a 2040 issue
lost 2 cents.
According to calculations by the Bank for International
Settlements (BIS), Brazilian non-financial borrowers owe over
$300 billion in dollar-denominated debt, double the 2008 levels
and amounting to almost a fifth of gross domestic product.
"With private sector spending slowing sharply, commodity
prices in retreat and manufacturing activity contracting,
producers across large swathes of the economy are likely to find
it increasingly hard to pay their bills in the coming months,"
said Michael Henderson, head of economics at Verisk Maplecroft.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)