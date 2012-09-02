* Creditors back stake capital injection by Equatorial
* Plan needs approval of power regulator Aneel to proceed
* Aneel to seize eight troubled Rede Energia distributors
By Anna Flávia Rochas
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Creditors of bankrupt
Brazilian power distributor Celpa, backed a proposed recovery
plan on Saturday that would involve a stake sale to another
utility, Equatorial Energia, but the plan still needs
the approval of power industry regulator Aneel.
Celpa's creditors backed the proposal that would bring in a
700 million reais ($345 million) injection of funds from
Equatorial and possibly others.
"This approval indicates creditors approve of the company's
plan ... But the company still has no cash and we need to move
quickly so Equatorial can enter into the company," Celpa's
judicial administrator, Mauro Santos, told Reuters after the
creditors' assembly meeting.
Aneel had been expected to vote last Friday on Equatorial's
proposed entry into Cepal, but Aneel said that Equatorial had
requested the discussion be delayed as it had doubts as to the
viability of its offer. Aneel did not give further details on
what reservations Equatorial was having.
Aneel has not given any indication yet of when it now plans
to discuss the proposed entry of Equatorial into Celpa.
The creditors' approval of Equatorial's proposal came a day
after Aneel voted to seize eight of the distribution companies
belonging to Grupo Rede Energia, Celpa's controlling
shareholder, in the biggest ever direct government intervention
in the sector. See:
Celpa itself was not affected by this decision since it had
already previously filed for bankruptcy protection in February.
Celpa's debt is around 3.4 billion ($1.68 billion).
State-controlled power holding company Eletrobras
is one of its shareholders, with its 34 percent stake.
Eletrobras is not expected to make further contributions towards
Celpa's capital.
($1 = 2.0291 Brazilian reals)
