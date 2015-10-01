UPDATE 1-Linde board equally split on Praxair merger -source
* Set for showdown at supervisory board meeting on May 3 (Adds details on merger agreement, procedure, shares)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Oct 1 Brazil's banks are ready to withstand extreme external shocks such as sudden fluctuations in currency and interest rates and a pronounced decline in property assets or borrower creditworthiness, the central bank said on Thursday, as the country braces for two straight annual contractions for the first time in 80 years.
The emergence of new bankruptcy protection events for companies involved in a large-scale corruption scandal at state companies, or the impact of the currency's sharp decline on corporate debt are situations that require "special attention" from regulators, the bank said in a semi-annual financial stability report.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Set for showdown at supervisory board meeting on May 3 (Adds details on merger agreement, procedure, shares)
MUNICH, Germany, April 6 The labour and capital representatives on Linde's supervisory board remain committed to their opposing positions over a planned merger with Praxair, a supervisory board source told Reuters after a board meeting on Thursday.
* UK has filed formal Brexit divorce, due to leave in 2019 (Adds quotes, details)