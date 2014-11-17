FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil Nov 17 Brazil's main
economic policy body will allow cooperative banks to sell local
debt notes in a move to strengthen alternative financing in a
country where borrowing costs are among the world's highest.
By selling so-called letras financeiras, or real-denominated
debt notes that are currently sold by commercial banks,
cooperative banks will have access to a stable funding for the
long term, Anthero Meirelles, the central bank's director for
supervision, said at an event in the southern city of
Florianopolis.
The move comes in tandem with efforts by President Dilma
Rousseff, who last month won re-election for a second, four-year
term, to strengthen alternative financing mechanisms to bring
down interest rates and simultaneously broaden access to credit
in Latin America's largest economy. She spearheaded plans to
force commercial banks to disburse more credit at lower costs
two years ago, but the plan failed as it made lenders more wary
of giving out loans.
Brazilian banks charge some of the world's highest borrowing
costs due to heavy taxes, high default rates and banks' efforts
to secure high margins on credit. Currently, individual
borrowers in Brazil pay an average 33 percent in interest to
take on a one-year, standard consumer loan, or three times the
rate in Chile, or about twice the cost of borrowing in Mexico.
The decision by the National Monetary Council, a
policymaking body that sets Brazil's annual inflation target,
should also bolster the regulatory capital of cooperative banks,
Meirelles said. As of June, Brazil had about 1,150 cooperative
lenders with assets totaling 185.6 billion reais ($71 billion)
catering to 6.5 million customers, central bank data showed.
"We have undertaken throughout the past decade an enormous
effort to fine-tune financial inclusion in Brazil," Meirelles
said. "We understand that at this point, the system is mature
enough to take other important regulatory steps towards
consolidation."
Cooperative banks currently use deposits from members and
tap over-the-counter markets for funding, which could either be
too expensive or insufficient, depending on how the economy is
performing.
($1 = 2.6021 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City;
editing by Andrew Hay)