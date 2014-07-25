DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
BRASILIA, July 25 Brazil's decision to ease capital requirements for credit has the potential to boost lending by 15 billion reais ($6.7 billion) "over time," a central bank official said on Friday.
The decision was one of a number of measures announced by the central bank to boost credit in Brazil's ailing economy, including freeing up of an estimated 30 billion reais through changes to lenders' reserve requirements. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Political and general news
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.