By Patricia Duarte
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Brazil's central bank has no
plans to change its currency intervention program, which it may
extend beyond March, a senior member of the government's
economic team told Reuters on Tuesday.
Some traders speculated that the bank could wind down its
interventions after Finance Minister Joaquim Levy suggested on
Friday the government had no intention of keeping the currency
stronger than the market would naturally dictate.
"There's nothing to that ... It was a bad comment on a bad
day," the source said on condition of anonymity.
Brazil's currency fell 3 percent against the dollar
on Friday and slipped another 1 percent on Monday to near its
lowest in a decade, despite attempts by the finance ministry to
walk back Levy's comments.
On Friday, the central bank announced it would start rolling
over currency swaps that expire in March, indicating it intended
to keep a steady supply of currency hedge to investors next
month.
(Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Peter Galloway)