SAO PAULO, March 18 Brazil's central bank is
consulting foreign currency traders whether there is demand for
reverse currency swaps, in an indication that policymakers are
uneasy with recent gains in the real, four traders with
direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
No timetable for a potential swap auction was discussed with
the traders, who added the talks were aimed at gauging demand
for the instrument. Reverse currency swaps are instruments
through which the central bank can weaken the real, and can be
seen as the equivalent to buying U.S. dollars in the futures
market.
The central bank did not have an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski;
Editing by Chris Reese)