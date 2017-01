SAO PAULO, Sept 20 The efficiency of monetary policy in Brazil will only increase as long as the government successfully implements reforms to strengthen fiscal responsibility, central bank director Reinaldo Le Grazie said on Tuesday.

Le Grazie, director of monetary policy and a voting board member, said the bank is ready to deal with the impending increase of interest rates in developed nations. (Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Alonso Soto)