BRASILIA, Sept 29 Brazilian central bank
director Carlos Hamilton Araujo on Monday signaled that
policymakers could use monetary policy to ease the effects a
weaker real could have on inflation.
Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Araujo said that the
bank is paying attention to the effects the weaker currency
could have on inflation, but stressed that the pass-through is
lower now than in previous years.
The real sank over 2 percent early on Monday to its weakest
level in nearly six years as investors grew jittery over growing
re-election chances for President Dilma Rousseff. The market
blames Rousseff's interventionist policies for driving the
economy into recession.
When asked what else the central bank could do to mitigate
exchange rate volatility, Araujo said that the bank's daily
intervention program has worked well but declined to elaborate
further.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)