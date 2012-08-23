BRASILIA Aug 23 Brazil's current account deficit and foreign direct investment are likely to shrink in August, a central bank senior official said on Thursday.

Using preliminary data the bank's head of economic research Tulio Maciel said he expects a current account gap of $2.1 billion in August. That deficit would be fully covered by an expected $4 billion in foreign direct investment that month, he added.

Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.766 billion in July. Foreign direct investment jumped to $8.421 billion that month.