DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
BRASILIA Aug 23 Brazil's current account deficit and foreign direct investment are likely to shrink in August, a central bank senior official said on Thursday.
Using preliminary data the bank's head of economic research Tulio Maciel said he expects a current account gap of $2.1 billion in August. That deficit would be fully covered by an expected $4 billion in foreign direct investment that month, he added.
Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.766 billion in July. Foreign direct investment jumped to $8.421 billion that month.
Political and general news
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.