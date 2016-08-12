(Adds Goldfajn comments and context)
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Brazilian central bank chief
Ilan Goldfajn reiterated on Friday that the central bank will
cautiously use its tools when needed to intervene in the foreign
exchange market.
The real currency weakened more than 1 percent
earlier on Friday on comments from interim President Michel
Temer, who told a local newspaper he is worried about the
appreciation of the local currency.
"Regarding the floating exchange rate, we have stated that
the central bank, at its discretion and without hurting the
premises of this regime, will sparingly use the currency tools
available," Goldfajn said at a central bank event in Sao Paulo.
He said the bank will continue to reduce its traditional
currency swaps holdings without disrupting the market and
depending on conditions.
By intervening constantly, the central bank has reduced the
volume of traditional currency swaps on its balance sheet from
more than $100 billion last year to below $50 billion currently.
Goldfajn warned that high liquidity abroad and conditions
that support moderate growth are not permanent and said the bank
will remain cautious.
He reiterated that the bank will work to lower inflation to
the 4.5 percent center of the official target in 2017.
Twelve-month inflation currently stands at 8.74 percent on high
food prices.
