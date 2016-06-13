SAO PAULO, June 13 The goal of Brazil's central bank policymakers will be to maintain annual inflation at the mid-point of its target range, a policy that should help speed up the economy's recovery from the harshest recession on record, the bank's new president Ilan Goldfajn said.

The bank currently targets 4.5 percent inflation with a leeway of plus or minus two percentage points. Goldfajn, who spoke at his swearing-in ceremony in Brasilia, replaces Alexandre Tombini, who became central bank president in 2011. (Reporting by Brad Haynes,; writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)