SANTIAGO Nov 10 Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Thursday Brazil's policymakers are committed in bringing inflation back to the center of the official target in 2017 and keep prices low and stable.

In a presentation at an event in Santiago, Goldfajn said government measures to contain expenditures have already yielded results with inflation easing and confidence bouncing back up. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Santiago; Writing by Alonso Soto)