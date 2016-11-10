BRIEF-Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed
SANTIAGO Nov 10 Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Thursday Brazil's policymakers are committed in bringing inflation back to the center of the official target in 2017 and keep prices low and stable.
In a presentation at an event in Santiago, Goldfajn said government measures to contain expenditures have already yielded results with inflation easing and confidence bouncing back up. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Santiago; Writing by Alonso Soto)
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 24 January 2017
BOSTON, Jan 25 Harvard University plans to outsource most of its investment management activities and cut its endowment staff by roughly half, in a dramatic overhaul in how the Ivy League school's $35.7 billion in assets are managed.