SAO PAULO Aug 20 Brazil cut the amount of capital that commercial banks must put on compulsory deposit with the central bank in an effort to free up more capital for loans, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The measure could free up as much about 10 billion reais ($4.44 billion) for new lending, the bank said. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte in Sao Paulo; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro)