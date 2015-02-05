SAO PAULO Feb 5 Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini sent President Dilma Rousseff two nominations for new directors at the bank, according to a statement on the bank's website on Thursday.

Tombini nominated Tony Volpon, the head of emerging market research in the Americas for Nomura Securities International, as director of international affairs. Tombini also suggested one of his own advisors, Otavio Ribeiro Damaso, for director of regulation.

Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, the current director of regulation, would take over as head of economic policy from Carlos Hamilton Araujo, who was stepping down after five years, the central bank said. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone)