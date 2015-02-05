(Adds comments, background)
By Flavia Bohone and Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Feb 5 Brazil's central bank
chief, Alexandre Tombini, tapped a vocal critic to sit on the
bank's board on Thursday, the latest effort by President Dilma
Rousseff's government to win back skeptics in the financial
markets.
Tombini nominated Tony Volpon, the head of emerging market
research in the Americas for Nomura Securities International, as
director of international affairs.
Volpon has criticized the central bank's currency
interventions, called out Rousseff for profligate spending and
argued against Brazil's use of capital controls. He warned as
recently as October that a newly reelected Rousseff's honeymoon
with markets could be "short and ultimately frustrating."
Brazil's central bank is working to burnish its
inflation-fighting credentials since an ill-fated effort to cut
interest rates, starting in 2011, which fanned inflation without
delivering the economic rebound promised by the government.
"There is little doubt that the policy experiment of
2011-2012 failed," Volpon wrote to clients a year ago.
"Unfortunately, the government engineered a massive
loosening of fiscal policy and imposed capital controls in a bid
to weaken (the currency) ... Could anyone really be surprised
that all that happened was higher inflation?"
Anchoring inflation expectations will be key for the central
bank as it faces a series of price shocks this year from rising
energy prices to concerns about power and water rationing.
Volpon would be the first central bank director to come from
a private-sector finance job since Aldo Luiz Mendes joined the
board in 2009, following a stint as chief financial officer of
state-run Banco do Brasil SA.
Volpon's nomination drew immediate comparisons to Rousseff's
surprise pick for finance minister in her second term. Joaquim
Levy stepped down as head of asset management at Banco Bradesco
SA to join the government last month.
"He is clearly a more hawkish voice for the board ... It
brings someone from the market, from the private-sector like
Levy," said Bruno Rovai, an economist with Barclays in New York.
"But with so much bad news, I don't think this good news is
going to bring much cheer to the market or take the premium out
of the interest rate curve."
Volpon was one of two new directors Tombini suggested to
Rousseff, the central bank said in a statement on its website.
He also nominated one of his own advisors, Otavio Ribeiro
Damaso, to become director of regulation.
Both nominations must be formally approved by Rousseff and
Brazil's senate.
