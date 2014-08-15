SAO PAULO Aug 15 Brazil's financial system
faces no major risks, because consumer credit growth has slowed
recently and companies have relatively low exposure to foreign
debt, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on
Friday.
"Foreign debt at Brazilian companies remains at a low level.
When adjusted by total debt, it has declined after the 2008
crisis," economic policy director Araujo said during a seminar
on risk and financial stability.
Many companies are also hedged against a currency drop
through swap contracts offered on a regular basis by the central
bank. The regular sale of swaps has been part of a successful
central bank program of intervention, which has helped the real
gain about 7 percent so far this year.
Araujo also reiterated that recent measures aimed at pumping
up to $20 billion into the country's credit markets were not at
odds with the bank's monetary policy.
The central bank has held interest rates at 11 percent, the
highest in more than two years, as it scrambles to lower
inflation, but many economists say the credit measures could
stoke price rises by boosting demand.
"If there are no signs of potential risks or if there is an
undesired slowdown in credit supply growth - either in specific
economic sectors or spread out - the introduction of
macropudential measures is justifiable," he said.
Araujo made no comments on inflation.
(Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)