* Real strengthens over 2 pct after cenbank comments
* Dollars not flowing out of the country, finmin says
* Cenbank monitoring FX impact on inflation
By Walter Brandimarte
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Brazil's central bank said
on Friday it is ready to intervene in foreign exchange markets
to curb volatility in its currency, one day after surprising
markets with a move to stop the real from weakening.
Speaking to investors in Washington, the central bank
president, Alexandre Tombini, said Brazilian policy makers want
to see where the currency will stabilize "in the next days or
weeks" to assess its impact on inflation, which he sees as
declining overtime.
Meanwhile, the bank will work to avoid excessive volatility
in the currency, providing liquidity to the market whenever
necessary, Tombini said, helping the real strengthen more than
2 percent.
"We stand ready to intervene to make sure foreign exchange
markets work properly," he said in an event organized by the
Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce.
The real BRBY strengthened to 1.85 per dollar following
his comments, after closing near 1.9 per greenback on the
previous day.
The real had weakened to 1.95 during Thursday trading as
investors became more averse to the risk of another global
financial crisis, prompting Brazil's central bank to sell $2.75
billion in currency swaps to cushion its fall.
That move was designed to provide liquidity in the
derivatives market, where investors were quickly turning more
bearish on the real, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega
told investors in the same event.
"The reason behind the weakening of the real is a sharp
adjustment in the derivatives market, not dollar outflows,"
Mantega said.
He also promised the government will maintain its fiscal
consolidation plans by cutting operating expenditures in order
to make room for infrastructure investment and for further
monetary policy easing, especially if the global financial
crisis worsens.
The Brazilian economy had been resisting the global crisis
so far, but the effects have started to become visible. Given
global constraints, the central bank will likely revise down,
by the end of the month, its 4 percent economic growth forecast
for this year, Tombini said.
