BRIEF-Airway Therapeutics secured $6.3 million in bridge financing from new, existing investors
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's central bank raised its inflation forecasts for 2013 and 2014, adding to evidence that policymakers may have to accelerate the pace of rate hikes in coming months to bring down persistently high inflation.
In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the bank raised its 2013 inflation forecast to 6.0 percent from 5.7 percent previously. It increased its inflation view for 2014 to 5.4 percent from 5.3 percent previously.
The bank revised down its estimate for economic growth to 2.7 percent this year from 3.1 percent previously, saying the pace of the recovery remains "gradual."
VERSAILLES, France, March 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said the European Union risked running into trouble unless it allowed members to participate at varying levels of intensity.
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's peso strengthened to its highest level in nearly four months on Monday on hopes a trade deal with the United States can be successfully renegotiated and after the central bank sold $1 billion of hedge contracts that may support the currency.