(Adds central bank director comments, report details and
context)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, June 24 Brazil's central bank barely
cut its inflation forecast for next year despite signs of a
prolonged economic slump, signaling it could charge ahead with
one of the world's boldest rate-hiking campaigns to anchor price
expectations.
In its quarterly report released on Wednesday, the bank
lowered its 2016 inflation forecast to 4.8 percent from 4.9
percent previously. It sees annual inflation converging to the
4.5 percent center of the official target in the second quarter
of 2017.
The bank said that although inflation is converging to the
target in the mid-to-long term, there remains a "relevant" gap
between its inflation forecast for late 2016 and the midpoint of
the target.
Despite fears higher borrowing costs could worsen an
expected recession, the central bank has warned it could keep
raising rates to make good on its promise to bring inflation
back to 4.5 percent in late 2016.
"The bank is signaling that there is more space for action
because it still has problems to anchor inflation expectations,"
said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets research for TD
Securities. "It's a hard game, and the bank is not winning the
game of inflation yet."
To anchor inflation expectations and regain its credibility
the central bank has raised rates by a staggering 275 basis
points since October. At 13.75 percent, Brazilian interest rates
tower over those in emerging market peers like Mexico and
Turkey.
A weaker Brazilian real and rising
government-controlled prices have kept inflation at over 11-year
highs despite the aggressive monetary tightening. The bank
raised its 2015 inflation forecast to 9 percent from 7.9 percent
previously.
Central bank director Luiz Awazu Pereira acknowledged that
inflation has remained persistently high despite the tightening
and warned authorities are not thinking of changing strategy
just yet.
"We need to persevere with the current fiscal and monetary
policies," Awazu told reporters. He declined to answer whether
authorities were considering narrowing the two percentage point
inflation target tolerance band.
For 16 years, the bank's quarterly inflation reports have
always predicted inflation at a lower level than what actually
materializes, according to data compiled by BNP Paribas.
The bank expects an economic contraction of 1.1 percent in
2015 from a drop of 0.5 percent in the previous report. The
market expects negative growth of 1.45 percent, according to a
weekly central bank poll of economists.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by W
Simon and Meredith Mazzilli)