BRASILIA, Sept 29 Brazil's central bank on
Monday signaled it will keep interest rates on hold for some
time, but warned that policymakers would not hesitate to tighten
monetary policy if inflation fails to subside.
Carlos Hamilton de Araujo, the bank's director of economic
policy, told reporters the bank is only considering raising or
keeping its benchmark Selic rate on hold.
"If the inflation outlook requires it, monetary policy
should be and will be promptly triggered," said Araujo.
Earlier on Monday the central bank said it expected
inflation to slowly ease toward the center of the government's
target in coming years, suggesting no need to adjust rates at
this moment.
The central bank has kept interest rates steady for three
straight monetary policy meetings, resisting pressure to
stimulate a slowing economy ahead of Sunday's presidential
elections.
Sluggish growth and high inflation are some of the main
concerns for Brazilians in an election that has pitted President
Dilma Rousseff against two pro-market candidates who blame her
for sinking the economy into recession.
INDEPENDENT CENTRAL BANK
In rare comments about a hot campaign topic, Araujo said he
supports the legal autonomy of the central bank, distancing
himself from board colleague Anthero Meirelles who backs the
current policy of operational autonomy.
Rousseff, a leftist economist, has accused her closest rival
Marina Silva of seeking to benefit private bankers by granting
independence to the central bank. Environmentalist Silva said
only a truly autonomous bank could restore investors' confidence
in the once-booming Brazilian economy.
Polls showing Rousseff holding a slight lead over Silva in a
likely second round run-off vote on Oct. 26 triggered a plunge
in local shares and the currency on Monday.
Araujo suggested the central bank may use monetary policy
to counter the effects a weak currency could have on inflation.
Earlier in the day, the real hit its weakest level in
nearly six years.
In its quarterly inflation report, the bank lowered its 2014
economic growth forecast to 0.7 percent from its previous
estimate of 1.6 percent. The revised forecast remains above
market economists' median estimate for 0.29 percent growth in
2014, according to a central bank poll also released on Monday.
The bank lowered slightly its 2014 inflation forecast to 6.3
percent from 6.4 percent. For 2015, the bank raised its
inflation forecast to 5.8 percent from 5.7 percent previously.
The bank sees annual inflation then easing to 5 percent in
the third quarter of 2016, but still above the 4.5 percent
center of the government's target.
