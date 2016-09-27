BRASILIA, Sept 27 Brazil's central bank expects inflation to ease below the official target in 2017 after years hovering well above the goal, leaving the door open for cutting some of the world's highest interest rates as early as October.

In its quarterly inflation report released on Tuesday, the bank lowered its 2017 inflation forecast to 4.4 percent from 4.7 percent previously. For 2016, the bank raised its forecast to 7.3 percent from 6.9 percent previously. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)