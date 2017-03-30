(Adds Meirelles' comments)
BRASILIA, March 30 Brazil's government could
revise its inflation goal for 2018 depending on incoming data,
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday, as polls
showed a strong market consensus in favor of a lower target for
the long term.
Economists and investors increasingly have expected that the
target would be lowered as inflation eased sharply in recent
months, weighed down by Brazil's worst recession on record.
"We will set the 2019 inflation target in June and will also
review the 2018 goal to see if any changes could be justified,"
Meirelles told journalists.
Economists have long bet on a lower target for 2019, but
Meirelles' remarks were the first sign that a reduction in the
2018 target is a possibility.
Later in the day, Meirelles reiterated that the government
was not planning to make an early announcement about the target
and that a decision would be made in due course.
The so-called National Monetary Council, comprised of
Meirelles and the heads of the central bank and Planning
Ministry, is expected to set the 2019 target by the end of June.
Carlos Viana, the central bank director of economic policy,
said at a separate event on Thursday that there was a very small
chance that the inflation target for 2018 would be lowered.
In June of 2016, Brazil's top economic policy body set a 4.5
percent target for 2018, maintaining a decade-long goal despite
calls for a cut. The target is higher than the 3 percent goal of
other Latin American countries such as Mexico and Chile.
Economists have said that a stronger commitment to low
inflation could boost Brazil's long-term growth by reducing
investors' uncertainty. However, in the short term, it would
limit the room for interest rate cuts and potentially hurt a
tentative economic recovery.
Central bank head Ilan Goldfajn has repeatedly stressed that
there is yet no decision on the inflation target. Still, a
Reuters poll in February showed 24 out of 28 economists from
leading banks and consultancies expected the government to set a
lower goal for 2019.
Brazil began targeting inflation in 1999. The current target
was first adopted for 2005, originally with a tolerance margin
of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. In 2015, the government
narrowed the range to plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.
Meirelles told reporters the government still expects the
economy to grow in the first quarter, despite an unexpectedly
steep contraction late last year.
