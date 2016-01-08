(Adds Grupo Elektra comment)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Jan 8 Brazil's central bank
ordered the liquidation of the local unit of Mexican billionaire
Ricardo Salinas Pliego's Banco Azteca SA, after eroding finances
and the breach of industry rules led to successive losses.
The central bank said in a statement on Friday that the
deteriorating situation of Banco Azteca do Brasil SA left
depositors and creditors subject to "abnormal" risks. Azteca do
Brasil had one functioning branch and owned 0.0005 percent of
Brazil's banking assets and 0.0009 percent of total deposits.
The central bank is "taking the appropriate measures to
assess responsibilities," it said in the statement.
The bank's parent company Grupo Elektra SAB
said in a statement on Friday afternoon that the closure of its
Banco Azteca operations in Brazil was advancing after it said in
May it would begin pulling out.
Salinas Pliego, whose fortune is estimated at $4.5 billion
by Forbes Magazine, opened the local unit of Azteca in the city
of Recife in 2008 as part of a broader effort to expand his
Elektra retail chain in Brazil's Northeast. In recent years,
consumer spending in the once-booming region been losing
momentum, hammering both Elektra and Banco Azteca.
The central bank has been tightening oversight of banking
and brokerage firms during the industry's worst crisis in almost
two decades. Banks in Brazil are grappling with the country's
deepest recession in at least 25 years, rising borrowing costs
and fallout from a corruption scandal at state companies that
triggered loan renegotiations and defaults.
Banco Azteca operates in five Latin American countries.
According to the central bank, 68 percent of Banco Azteca do
Brasil's deposits are backed by guarantee fund FGC, a privately
held institution funded by banks operating in Brazil.
