BRASILIA, July 24 Interest rates at current levels should help inflation in Brazil ease back toward the center of the official target, the central bank said in the minutes of its last interest rate setting meeting released on Thursday.

The bank kept its benchmark Selic rate on hold at 11 percent for the second straight time last week, but surprised markets by not signaling its next monetary step.

In the minutes, the said that its year-end 2014 and 2015 inflation estimates rose from the previous meeting. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)