BRASILIA, March 12 Brazil's central bank sees
inflation quickening in 2015 despite its aggressive interest
rate hikes, but sees higher chances of prices easing back toward
the target in 2016, the bank said in the minutes of its last
rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.
The central bank raised its benchmark Selic interest rate to
its highest in six years last week, maintaining the aggressive
pace of monetary tightening to control a surge in inflation.
In the minutes, the central bank removed previous reference
to inflation entering a period of long decline in 2015.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)