BRASILIA, June 11 Brazil's central bank sees
inflation remaining above the center of the official target in
2016, the bank said in the minutes of its last rate-setting
meeting released on Thursday, signaling it is not yet done
hiking interest rates.
The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points for the fifth straight time to
13.75 percent, keeping the aggressive pace of monetary
tightening despite fears higher rates will further sink the
economy into recession.
The bank made minor changes to the minutes when compared to
the one released previously, reiterating that progress in
inflation fighting remain insufficient.
