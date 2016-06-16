BRASILIA, June 16 Brazil's central bank expects inflation to fall and hit the 4.5 percent center of the official target range in 2017, according to the minutes of the bank's last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

The central bank left its benchmark Selic rate steady at 14.25 for the seventh straight time last week to battle persistently high inflation. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)