BRASILIA, April 18 Weak economic activity in
Brazil would allow for an acceleration of monetary easing, but
lingering uncertainties makes the current pace of rate cuts more
appropriate, the central bank said in the minutes of its last
rate-setting meeting released on Tuesday.
The bank's 9-member monetary policy committee, known as
Copom, decided last week to lower its benchmark Selic rate
by 100 basis points to 11.25 percent. It was the
biggest reduction since June of 2009 and followed cuts at the
last four meetings, with decreases of 75 basis points at the
previous two.
