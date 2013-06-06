BRASILIA, June 6 Annual inflation in Brazil remains on an upward trend and the balance of risks for prices continues to be "unfavorable" in the short term, according to the minutes released Thursday of the bank's last rate-setting meeting.

At its May 29 meeting the central bank decided unanimously to raise its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 8 percent, accelerating the pace of tightening to the surprise of investors who expected a milder increase after the release of weak economic data.

In the minutes, the bank said that a pick-up in the pace of monetary tightening was needed to contain inflation expectations.