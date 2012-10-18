* Most bank board members favored a "final" rate cut
* Bank gives no hints on how long it will keep rates steady
* Analysts worry low rates could spell higher inflation
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 18 Brazil's central bank
signaled on Thursday that a year-long monetary policy easing
cycle has come to an end but gave no new hints on how long it
will keep interest rates at record lows while an economic
recovery takes hold.
The central bank on Oct. 10 cut its benchmark Selic rate for
the 10th straight time by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent.
Minutes released Thursday from the monetary policy
committee (Copom) said most of the policy-makers saw the 25
basis point cut as the "final" reduction before holding interest
rates for a "sufficiently prolonged period of time" to curb
inflation.
The bank's committee was split 5 versus 3 in favor of
cutting rates.
Most of the committee members saw risks to the recovery due
to the global slowdown, which would have disinflationary effects
on the domestic economy, the minutes said.
Many analysts predict the Selic will remain at its current
record low well into 2013 to help support an economy that is
slowly recovering from a year of near zero growth. They believe
the bank could opt to renew some limits to credit or
macroprudential measures to keep tabs on inflation.
"It is difficult to say how long (it will remain unchanged),
but our analysis is for at least until the end of next year, but
with the possibility that it could go further," said Silvio
Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao
Paulo.
A decline in the yields on medium and long term interest
rate future contracts on Thursday also confirms the
market is betting on stable rates through at least part of 2013.
Lower interest rates have been one of the main priorities of
President Dilma Rousseff who wants to bring back the impressive
growth rates that made Brazil a star among emerging market
economies over the last decade.
The latest economic data points to a pick up in activity in
the third quarter after a flurry of government stimulus measures
like targeted tax breaks and billions of reais in cheap loans to
jump-start a nearly stagnant economy.
Domestic activity should pick up through the end of the year
and into 2013 due to robust domestic demand, strong credit
disbursement and recovering consumer and business confidence,
the central bank said. The economy is expected to grow only 1.5
percent this year, but rebound to a 4 percent growth rate in
2013, according to a recent central bank poll of analysts.
But many economists worry that the recovery, coupled with a
long period of low rates, could ultimately stoke inflation in
coming years. At 5.28 percent, annual inflation remains above
the center of the official target range of 4.5 percent -- plus
or minus 2 percentage points.
INFLATION A WORRY
The central bank reiterated in the minutes that a recent
pick up in inflation due to a surge in local and global food
prices was temporary.
Still, the three committee members that voted against the
last rate cut agreed that eventual demand and cost pressures
stemming from the recovery could weigh on inflation.
Inflation is expected to end this and next year at 5.4
percent, which although below the 6.5 percent posted in 2011
remains much higher than that of regional peers like Chile and
Mexico. The International Monetary Fund sees inflation in both
countries at 3 and 3.5 percent respectively next year.
Brazilian inflation rose above the median of expectations
in September to mark its strongest jump for that month since
2003.
Senior government officials have publicly said there is no
need for the bank to raise rates next year as a planned energy
cost reduction and tax breaks on some industrial products should
keep inflation at bay in 2013.
However, the central bank has said it will not hesitate to
raise rates next year if inflation becomes a problem.