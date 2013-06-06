* Annual inflation remains on an upward trend, bank says
* Steep rate hike was "appropriate" to cap price
expectations
* Inflation outlook "unfavorable" in short term -minutes
BRASILIA, June 6 Brazil's central bank warned in
minutes released Thursday that "unfavorable" and quickening
inflation could increasingly harm the economy, adopting a
sharper tone that cemented futures markets expectations of a
steep interest rate hike next month.
The central bank also said that rising price expectations
justified its decision to hike its benchmark Selic rate by a
steeper-than-expected 50 basis points to 8 percent when its
monetary policy committee (Copom) met on May 29, according to
the minutes from that meeting.
The bank warned that in the short term annual inflation was
on an upward trend and its outlook remained "unfavorable."
"The minutes came in more hawkish than expected, focusing
more on inflation and placing other concerns in second place,"
said Enestor dos Santos, an economist with BBVA in Madrid.
The yields of interest rate futures rose sharply
after the release of the minutes, hardening the view that the
Copom at its next meeting on July 10 was virtually certain to
raise its benchmark Selic rate by another 50 basis points
.
The Copom's subsequent meeting is on Aug. 28. BBVA's Dos
Santos added, "I wouldn't be surprised if we start to hear talk
of an another 50-basis-points rate hike in August."
The decision at last week's Copom meeting to raise its
benchmark Selic rate by half a percentage point was unanimous.
The accelerated pace of monetary tightening surprised investors
who expected a smaller increase after government statistics
showed the economy growing more slowly than expected.
President Dilma Rousseff's government is shifting focus away
from stimulating a slow-moving economy toward fighting high
inflation, which could erode her popularity at a time when she
prepares for re-election next year.
While most central banks are cutting interest rates as
global inflationary pressures fall policymakers in Brazil
started to tighten policy to ease a surge in prices stemming
from more public spending, growing wages and high service
inflation.
In the minutes, the bank said that a pick-up in the pace of
monetary tightening currently under way is "appropriate" to
contain inflation expectations.
"Considering the damage that the persistence of this process
would cause on consumption and investment decisions, it is
necessary to reverse it (inflationary pressure) in a timely
manner," said the bank.
Notably, the bank removed its standard phrasing in recent
minutes' releases which said the Copom would approach the
adjustment of monetary policy with caution.
PRICE PRESSURES AHEAD
After slashing 525 basis points off its Selic rate, the
central bank changed course earlier this year initially with
verbal warnings on high inflation and later hiking rates by 25
basis points in April.
Last week's decision was considered one of the most
important since Alexandre Tombini took charge of the institution
in 2011 because the bank stepped up the pace of tightening at a
time of slow economic growth.
The bank has struggled to ease inflation because of
lingering temporary pressures such as high food prices and other
structural factors linked to supply bottlenecks that drives up
output costs.
In the 12-month period to mid-May inflation eased to 6.46
percent, just slightly below the official inflation target range
ceiling of 6.5 percent. Inflation will probably remained near
the ceiling of the target when full May data comes out on
Friday.
Adding to persistently high inflation is a sharp drop in the
value of the local real currency , which hit
four-year lows against the dollar last week. In the past three
months, the real has depreciated the most after the South
African rand among 36 major economies tracked by Thomson
Reuters.
The government surprised investors by suspending a steep tax
on foreign investment in local debt put in place years ago to
control an avalanche of cheap money stemming from the
ultra-loose monetary policies of developed nations.
Market worries that the United States could start to pull
back some of that stimulus soon has led investors to flee
emerging market nations, dragging down the value of currencies
from Mexico to Brazil and South Africa.
The easing of capital controls should in principle help
slow the depreciation of the real to keep a lid in the price of
imported goods. However, the move ending up adding volatility by
making the real more vulnerable to investor risk aversion from
abroad.