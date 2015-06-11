(Recasts lead, adds analyst comments and context)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, June 11 Brazil's central bank on
Thursday vowed to prevent inflation from remaining high for the
long-term, signaling policymakers are not done yet hiking
interest rates and could keep them elevated for some time
despite fears of a recession.
In the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting last week,
the bank said "determination and perseverance" are needed to
prevent this year's high inflation from extending into the
future.
A weaker Brazilian real and hikes in government-regulated
prices such as electricity propelled inflation to an 11-year
peak of 8.47 percent in May, raising pressure on the central
bank to tighten further.
The bank said also that its 2016 inflation estimate has not
changed since its previous meeting, remaining above 4.5 percent,
the center of its 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent target range. The
bank is expected to reveal its latest inflation estimates later
in June.
Analysts said the minutes flagged that the bank will
continue to increase rates despite resistance within the
government and among lawmakers that higher rates will deepen
what is expected to be Brazil's worst recession in 25 years.
"The bank toughened its tone on inflation. Determination
points to a continuation of the hikes, raising the chance of
another 50-basis-points increase in July," said Alessandra
Ribeiro, economist with Tendencias in Sao Paulo. "Perseverance
means the Selic will remain high for longer than the market
expected."
Unfazed by growing criticism to its aggressive monetary
tightening, the bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points for the fifth straight time to
13.75 percent, the highest among the world's major economies.
Until recently analysts believed the bank was getting ready
to end the tightening cycle with a final rate hike of 25 basis
points on July 29 and even cut rates early next year to shore up
the economy.
However, high inflation expectations for next year and the
continued depreciation of the real, which makes imports more
expensive, are prompting the bank to signal an extension of the
tightening campaign.
The yield of Brazil's interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> show
most traders expect another 50 basis points hike at its next
meeting.
In its quarterly inflation report later this month, the bank
is due to update inflation and growth estimates for coming
years.
The economy is expected to contract 1.3 percent this year as
consumption ebbs and investment plunges, according to the latest
central bank poll of economists released on Monday.
(Editing by W Simon)