* All central bank board members agree rate hikes needed

* Central bank to remain cautious in coming decisions

* Bank says monetary policy to be "especially vigilant"

* Bank director comments raise possibility of steeper hikes

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, April 25 All the members of the Brazilian central bank's board agree on the need to raise interest rates to fight naggingly high inflation, but lingering worries about the global economy could limit the scope of the tightening cycle.

In the minutes from its most recent rate-setting meeting released on Thursday, the central bank warned that monetary policy must remain "especially vigilant" and signaled that it will look to administer rate hikes cautiously to avoid tripping up the tepid economic recovery under way in Brazil.

The minutes bolstered the view that the bank, which lifted its benchmark lending rate last week by 0.25 percentage point to 7.5 percent, is likely to repeat the dose in the next few policy meetings. That, the bank hopes, should help anchor inflation expectations without crimping economic activity too much.

However, one of the central bank's board members later hinted at the possibility of steeper rate hikes in comments that prompted yields on interest rate futures to trim losses. Some contracts turned higher.

"I'm increasingly convinced that the (central bank) can be encouraged to consider the possibility of intensifying the use of monetary policy," Carlos Hamilton Araujo, the bank's director of economic policy, said at an event in Sao Paulo.

At its April 17 meeting, the central bank decided in a split decision to raise the so-called Selic rate for the first time in almost two years. Two members of the eight-person monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted to keep rates at record lows.

In the minutes, the bank said those two members believed that an immediate rate hike was not "recommendable" yet as uncertainties over the health of the global economy could ease price pressures going forward.

However, "all the committee members agreed on the need for monetary policy action aimed at neutralizing risks that arise in the prospective inflation outlook, especially for next year," the bank said in the minutes.

Brazil's central bank, led by Alexandre Tombini, is struggling to regain credibility with many economists who believe it kept rates too low for too long, allowing inflation to pierce the ceiling of the official target range.

Inflation expectations for this year and next have continued to climb, despite widespread expectations that more rate hikes are in the pipeline.

The modest size of last week's rate hike came as a surprise to markets, which had priced in an increase of half a percentage point. Some economists had also argued that a steeper rate hike was needed to bring inflation back to the center of the target range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points.

"The tightening cycle will depend more on economic growth than inflation," said Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Votorantim Corretora in Sao Paulo.

"The bank is confident in the recovery of the economy in the long run. However, the pace of recovery remains uncertain, therefore, the bank will opt for gradual adjustments to the rate," added Padovani, who expects four more rate hikes of 0.25 percentage points this year to 8.5 percent.

Brazil's inflation-versus-growth dilemma is a delicate one. In a country still scarred by runaway inflation two decades ago, any surge in consumer prices is met with public uproar as has been the case with a recent jump in food prices, especially for tomatoes.

At the same time, though, Brazil is now in its third straight year of sub-par economic growth, meaning policymakers are especially wary of taking harsh anti-inflation measures that could drive up the cost of credit and hold back the economy.

There are political considerations, too, as Brazil heads into an election year in 2014. The cocktail of high inflation and slow growth threatens to dampen the re-election hopes of President Dilma Rousseff, who has staked her presidency on her reputation as an effective steward of the economy.

ECONOMY GAINING STEAM?

In the minutes of last week's policy meeting, the central bank sounded more optimistic about the economy, saying data point to a pick-up in investment and to domestic activity moving more in line with the country's potential growth.

The bank said the risks to the global economy remain high, reiterating its view that economic activity around the world will remain moderate.

Policymakers also flagged some domestic risks for the inflation outlook, citing Brazil's tight job market and more expansionary fiscal policies and government spending.

The jobless rate remained near record lows in March, edging up less than expected to 5.7 percent.

A tight job market has prevented the Brazilian economy from falling into recession, but also pushed up service inflation, which is one of the main drivers of persistently high inflation.

Prices rose 6.59 percent in the year to March, piercing the ceiling of the government's official inflation tolerance band of 6.5 percent.