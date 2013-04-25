* All central bank board members agree rate hikes needed
* Central bank to remain cautious in coming decisions
* Bank says monetary policy to be "especially vigilant"
* Bank director comments raise possibility of steeper hikes
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, April 25 All the members of the
Brazilian central bank's board agree on the need to raise
interest rates to fight naggingly high inflation, but lingering
worries about the global economy could limit the scope of the
tightening cycle.
In the minutes from its most recent rate-setting meeting
released on Thursday, the central bank warned that monetary
policy must remain "especially vigilant" and signaled that it
will look to administer rate hikes cautiously to avoid tripping
up the tepid economic recovery under way in Brazil.
The minutes bolstered the view that the bank, which lifted
its benchmark lending rate last week by 0.25 percentage point to
7.5 percent, is likely to repeat the dose in the next few policy
meetings. That, the bank hopes, should help anchor inflation
expectations without crimping economic activity too much.
However, one of the central bank's board members later
hinted at the possibility of steeper rate hikes in comments that
prompted yields on interest rate futures to trim
losses. Some contracts turned higher.
"I'm increasingly convinced that the (central bank) can be
encouraged to consider the possibility of intensifying the use
of monetary policy," Carlos Hamilton Araujo, the bank's director
of economic policy, said at an event in Sao Paulo.
At its April 17 meeting, the central bank decided in a split
decision to raise the so-called Selic rate for the first time in
almost two years. Two members of the eight-person monetary
policy committee, known as Copom, voted to keep rates at record
lows.
In the minutes, the bank said those two members believed
that an immediate rate hike was not "recommendable" yet as
uncertainties over the health of the global economy could ease
price pressures going forward.
However, "all the committee members agreed on the need for
monetary policy action aimed at neutralizing risks that arise in
the prospective inflation outlook, especially for next year,"
the bank said in the minutes.
Brazil's central bank, led by Alexandre Tombini, is
struggling to regain credibility with many economists who
believe it kept rates too low for too long, allowing inflation
to pierce the ceiling of the official target range.
Inflation expectations for this year and next have continued
to climb, despite widespread expectations that more rate hikes
are in the pipeline.
The modest size of last week's rate hike came as a surprise
to markets, which had priced in an increase of half a percentage
point. Some economists had also argued that a steeper rate hike
was needed to bring inflation back to the center of the target
range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points.
"The tightening cycle will depend more on economic growth
than inflation," said Roberto Padovani, chief economist at
Votorantim Corretora in Sao Paulo.
"The bank is confident in the recovery of the economy in the
long run. However, the pace of recovery remains uncertain,
therefore, the bank will opt for gradual adjustments to the
rate," added Padovani, who expects four more rate hikes of 0.25
percentage points this year to 8.5 percent.
Brazil's inflation-versus-growth dilemma is a delicate one.
In a country still scarred by runaway inflation two decades ago,
any surge in consumer prices is met with public uproar as has
been the case with a recent jump in food prices, especially for
tomatoes.
At the same time, though, Brazil is now in its third
straight year of sub-par economic growth, meaning policymakers
are especially wary of taking harsh anti-inflation measures that
could drive up the cost of credit and hold back the economy.
There are political considerations, too, as Brazil heads
into an election year in 2014. The cocktail of high inflation
and slow growth threatens to dampen the re-election hopes of
President Dilma Rousseff, who has staked her presidency on her
reputation as an effective steward of the economy.
ECONOMY GAINING STEAM?
In the minutes of last week's policy meeting, the central
bank sounded more optimistic about the economy, saying data
point to a pick-up in investment and to domestic activity moving
more in line with the country's potential growth.
The bank said the risks to the global economy remain high,
reiterating its view that economic activity around the world
will remain moderate.
Policymakers also flagged some domestic risks for the
inflation outlook, citing Brazil's tight job market and more
expansionary fiscal policies and government spending.
The jobless rate remained near record lows in March, edging
up less than expected to 5.7 percent.
A tight job market has prevented the Brazilian economy from
falling into recession, but also pushed up service inflation,
which is one of the main drivers of persistently high inflation.
Prices rose 6.59 percent in the year to March, piercing the
ceiling of the government's official inflation tolerance band of
6.5 percent.