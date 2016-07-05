BRASILIA, July 5 The four nominees to the
Brazilian central bank board on Tuesday vowed to battle high
inflation and meet the official target to foster sustainable
economic development.
Nominee Reinaldo Le Grazie, former fund manager with
Bradesco Asset Management, said fiscal responsibility will help
the bank battle high inflation. The four nominees are expected
to be confirmed on Tuesday by the Senate's economic affairs
committee and later by the upper house floor.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)