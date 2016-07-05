(Adds nominees' approval by Senate committee and that further
Senate vote needed to confirm appointments, fourth paragraph)
BRASILIA, July 5 The four nominees to the
Brazilian central bank board on Tuesday supported a
free-floating exchange rate and vowed to carefully use foreign
exchange intervention tools to limit market volatility.
Nominee Reinaldo Le Grazie, former fund manager with
Bradesco Asset Management, said a free-floating exchange rate is
the best way to stabilize the currency.
"Specific interventions that correct big distortions is a
good practice," Grazie told lawmakers during his confirmation
hearing at the Senate's economic affairs committee. "The
exchange rate is determined by the forces of supply and demand
and the competitiveness of the economy."
The committee approved the four on Tuesday after their
testimony, recommending final approval in a vote of the full
Brazilian Senate.
Nominee Tiago Berriel said the exchange rate should not be
used as a monetary policy tool.
Their comments echoed those of new central bank governor
Ilan Goldfajn, who has said the bank will seek to lower the
stock of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to
investors but cost taxpayers dearly when the real declines.
The nominees, who also included economics professor Carlos
Carvalho and the bank's general counsel, Isaac Ferreira, said
the main objective of the bank is to lower inflation to 4.5
percent by 2017.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
James Dalgleish and Cynthia Osterman)