BRASILIA, March 28 Brazil's central bank may need to take more actions to control prices as high inflation persists, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday.

In a press briefing about the bank's quarterly inflation report, Araujo also reiterated that monetary policy cycles have not been abolished, leaving the door open for rate hikes.

"Policy actions were taken, but it is plausible to say that others maybe required," he said in his presentation.