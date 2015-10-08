US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower on last day of qtr
March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.
LIMA Oct 8 The depreciation of the Brazilian real currency poses a challenge to conducting monetary policy, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Thursday, but warned policymakers will not overreact to abate short-term market movements.
In a speech published on the central bank's website, Tombini again shrugged off speculation that the bank could raise rates to battle inflationary pressures stemming from the weaker real .
Tombini said the bank will keep interest rates at current levels for a prolonged period time to ease inflation toward the 4.5 percent center of the official target. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.
LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's naira currency weakened 1.8 percent to 390 per dollar on the black market on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.