SAO PAULO, July 20 The board of Brazil's central bank plans to unveil interest-rate decisions exclusively on its website, starting with the one slated for Wednesday, according to a statement.

The decision will be published right after the meeting of the board finishes around 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT), the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)