DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 Brazil's central bank on Friday said it will free up an estimated 30 billion reais ($13.5 billion) in the financial system through changes to banks' reserve requirements. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.