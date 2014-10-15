BRASILIA Oct 15 The Brazilian central bank on
Wednesday eased reserve requirements on term deposits for
commercial banks that step up short-term corporate loans, in a
move aimed at stimulating economic growth.
With the changes in requirements policymakers are seeking to
ease potential blockages in the availability of short-term
credit for companies of all sizes at a time when borrowing costs
are hovering at their highest levels in almost three years.
In recent months, leading default indicators have showed a
slight uptick in loan delinquencies at small- and mid-sized
companies, which are struggling with four years of weak growth,
rising costs and narrowing profit margins.
Reuters reported on Oct. 8 that the government was
considering easing reserve requirement rules on term deposits
for commercial banks in a bid to free up lending for
infrastructure and other investment projects.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto and
Guillermo Parra-Bernal)