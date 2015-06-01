BRIEF-Synacor announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synacor Inc - Synacor may also use a portion of net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil's central bank is expected to raise interest rates to 14.00 percent from the current 13.25 percent by year-end, a weekly central bank survey of economists showed on Monday. The median estimate of about 100 economists for Brazil's interest rates in the prior week's survey was 13.75 percent. Estimates for inflation in 2015 also rose, reaching 8.39 percent, from 8.37 percent previously. For detailed poll results, see: here (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 8.37 8.39 5.50 5.50 Exchange rate 3.20 3.20 3.30 3.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.75 14.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth -1.24 -1.27 1.00 1.00 Industrial output -2.80 -2.80 1.50 1.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
(Adds dealer quotes, details on Fed minutes, Toronto home sales; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3427, or 74.78 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, April 5 The Canadian dollar edged lower on Wednesday against the greenback as oil prices eased off one-month highs, while minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting supported the view that Canadian and U.S. monetary policy will diverge. Most Fed policymakers