Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit to KKR, Canada Pension

MUMBAI, March 28 India's Bharti Airtel said it sold a 10.3 percent stake in its telecom tower unit Bharti Infratel to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for more than 61.9 billion rupees ($952.75 million).